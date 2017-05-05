DUI checkpoint to be held Friday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Maize Police Department, will conduct a sobriety checkpoint between the hours of 10:30 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

The checkpoint is funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation and is intended to identify intoxicated drivers. Motorists suspected of intoxication will be given on-site field sobriety tests. All efforts will be made to limit the interruption of traffic flow, but many drivers will be stopped as part of this program.

Impaired driving crashes continue to be one of Sedgwick County’s leading traffic problems. The checkpoint, as well as others throughout the year, will be conducted in different areas of the County with the goal of reducing the number of DUI related crashes.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.