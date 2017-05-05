B-29 Doc heading to Louisiana on first tour stop

Crowds gather at McConnell AFB for the flight of the World War II B-29 bomber "Doc" lifts off for the first time in 60 years on Sunday, July 17, 2016 (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt. Rachel Waller)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – B-29 Doc will make its way to Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana this weekend for the Defender’s of Liberty Air Show.

Doc was first commissioned at the base after being delivered to the U.S. Army Air Corp more than 70 years ago.

The B-29 will participate in multiple air show formation and demonstration flights during the show in Louisiana before returning to Wichita on Sunday.

“Returning to Barksdale for this weekend’s air show will be memorable and full of emotion,” said Jim Murphy, Doc’s Friends Program Director. “It’s the first travel milestone of our mission of operating Doc as a flying museum to honor the men and women who built, maintained and flew these majestic warbirds to protect our nation. Hundreds of volunteers have poured their heart and soul into this airplane since it was pulled from the desert nearly 20 years ago. This weekend’s mission to Barksdale celebrates their hard work and dedication.”

On Thursday, the crew reported the airplane operated as expected with no concerns during flight operations.

