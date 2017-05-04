WaKeeney police chief arrested on bond violation

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – WaKeeney police chief, Terry Eberle, was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation on May 3. He was charged for theft, tampering with public records, attempted interference with law enforcement, harassment by telephone, blackmail, and intimidation of a witness.

Eberle appeared before Chief District Judge Glenn Braun on May 3 and was placed on an own recognizance bond and released pending a further hearing.

Today, the District Court ordered Eberle to be arrested for an alleged violation of bond. He has been remanded to the county jail.

A bond violation hearing will be held on May 8 at the Ellis County Courthouse.

