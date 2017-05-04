Starlight Art Park honors those who helped Greensburg rebuild

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Greensburg is honoring those who have helped the town rebuild since a tornado ripped its way through the town a decade ago. The honor comes in the form of a new public art park, Starlight Park.

The park was named after a business that was destroyed by the tornado, Starlight Jewelry. The focal piece in the park consists of stars that represent the city’s bright future. The art park is still a work in progress with an additional two pieces still to come.

Long-time residents say the art park speaks volumes about the city.

“It’s really good to see all the people back here,” said Verita Larric, Greensburg resident since 1974. “We miss a lot of our friends. We really miss the ones we lost, but we know they’re in a better place.”

The city spent many months on this project with idea being to create something that was a marriage between the past and the future of Greensburg.

