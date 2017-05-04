Soda fountain in Greensburg still serving customers

KSN News story which aired on May 2, 2007

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – It is one of the many cornerstones of Greensburg today.

In the early 1950, a Bastian-Blessing Michigan-style soda fountain was installed in the Hunter Drug store on Main Street in Greensburg.

Ten years ago, the store was destroyed by that EF-5 tornado. KSN featured the Greensburg soda fountain in a story that ran two days before the tornado back in 2007.

Thanks to a donation to the Kiowa County Historical Society, the soda fountain was pulled from the rubble, and eventually, it was restored by the same company that built over half-a-century before.

The soda fountain now sits in the Kiowa County Historical Museum looking good as new.

