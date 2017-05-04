Photos show damage inside Garden City clinic

Garden City clinic damage View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Garden City clinic damage (KSN Photo) Garden City clinic damage (KSN Photo) Garden City clinic damage (KSN Photo) Garden City clinic damage (KSN Photo)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has obtained photos of the damage at the Women’s Health Clinic.

The clinic suffered roof and structural damage from this week’s snow.

Clinic patients have been relocated to a wing near the hospital’s emergency department. The hospital will use this smaller location until they can come up with a more long-term solution.

