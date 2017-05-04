Photos show damage inside Garden City clinic

Garden City clinic damage
GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN News has obtained photos of the damage at the Women’s Health Clinic.
The clinic suffered roof and structural damage from this week’s snow.
Clinic patients have been relocated to a wing near the hospital’s emergency department. The hospital will use this smaller location until they can come up with a more long-term solution.
