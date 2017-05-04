Oklahoma fire crews removing riders on stuck roller coaster

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Riders who are stuck atop an Oklahoma City roller coaster are slowly being helped to a catwalk down from a peak on the ride.

Oklahoma City fire Lt. Ray Lujan says crews with expertise in knot-tying and working at heights and tough angles are helping to rescue the riders Thursday.

No injuries have been reported.

It isn’t clear how many passengers are stuck and how high off the ground.

Frontier City amusement park said in a statement to TV station KFOR that park personnel helped to remove some riders from the Silver Bullet coaster.

