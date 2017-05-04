Norton man sentenced for Kansas park killing, shooting at officers

Bobby J Tallent (Norton Police Department Photo)

HILL CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man has been sentenced to more than 28 years in prison for killing another man in a western Kansas park and shooting at pursuing law enforcement officers.

Thirty-nine-year-old Bobby Tallent, of Norton, was sentenced Wednesday for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and other related charges. Tallent entered the plea in March after jurors heard four days of testimony but before they began their deliberations.

Tallent was previously charged with first-degree murder in the March 2015 shooting death of Joseph Sweet in a city park in Norton. He was arrested near the Nebraska border after a chase.

Tallent’s trial was moved from Norton County to Graham County after a mistrial was declared in October when a Nebraska television station unknowingly aired footage of potential jurors, which isn’t allowed.

