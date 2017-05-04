Little Rock police find live alligator in burglars’ car

By Published:
Police lights ( KSN File Photo)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Little Rock police have arrested three men and accused them of stealing a live alligator from a downtown nature center.

The three were charged early Thursday with commercial burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief. One also faces a charge of fleeing.

Police say that, after the burglary at the Witt Stephens Jr. Central Arkansas Nature Center, officers found the three-foot alligator beneath a seat in the men’s car. Still missing Thursday afternoon was a replica of a western diamondback rattlesnake. A shotgun taken in the burglary was also recovered.

The center’s exhibit hall was closed Thursday so crews can repair a number of educational exhibits damaged after the break-in.

The nature center is in the city’s River Market District, close to the Bill Clinton presidential library.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s