KSN Threat Tracker for Thursday, May 4, 2017

5:30 A.M. Storm Tracker Radar shows showers and thundershowers have moved out of the area this morning leaving clearing conditions and cool temps. Overall today looks like a huge improvement… With clear skies this morning temps are cool this morning but winds are fairly light so that helps. Temps in W KS this morning are also still above freezing so once again we are not dealing with a re-freeze issue from yesterday’s snow melt and today that snow in the west should get some more good melting. Temps will start off in the mid 40s and with plenty of sun we will warm into the low 60s quickly. Winds will start to increase as we head into the late morning hours and they will be a bit gusty this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the mid 60s and this is just the beginning of a great warm up into a beautiful weekend!!

4:30 A.M. You could run into a little patchy fog early on this morning, otherwise, today is the fist day of a drier and milder forecast! Join us on Kansas Today for a look at what’s ahead before you head out the door.