KSN remembers the Greensburg tornado 10 years later

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – In the last 10 years, so much has changed in Greensburg since the night the tornado hit.

KSN traveled back to see the places we remember from a decade ago. Chief Meteorologist Dave Freeman was on the air on the night of May 4, 2007, when the town was hit by the EF-5 tornado. He has visited Greensburg several times after the storm.

“This was all a neighborhood,” Freeman said, pointing at now-vacant lots. “And that’s probably a basement that’s been partially filled.”

Broken trees and remnants of old businesses still show the path of the tornado.

“That was the old Christian Church, and right before the tornado, it was Gary and Erica Goodman’s antique store,” said Mayor Bob Dixson.

Yet the town’s recovery is clear too. The high school and some businesses are bigger and better than before, including the Big Well Museum.

What used to be a tiny roadside attraction now educates visitors around the world about the twister that changed everything. The attraction features KSN Meteorologist Dave Freeman’s forecast from that night.

“I still get goose bumps when I stand there and really watch it and remember, put myself back to that night,” said Stacy Barnes, now the tourism director for Greensburg.

Tim Morton was just 14 years old when the tornado hit.

“You could kinda hear the house being lifted up, things being pulled apart, boards stretching, creaking,” said Morton.

But despite the fear and loss from that tornado, both Tim and Stacy returned to Greensburg after college.

“And now, 10 years later to be able to look back and say I was here, and ‘Oh yea, I remember when that was being built,’ and ‘Yea, I remember helping with that,'” said Barnes.

“It’s home, and we’ve built a lot here. Not just physically, but as a community, we’ve grown really close. There’s not really any place like home, I guess,” said Morton.

