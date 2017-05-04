Kingman school threats determined to be rumors

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office concluded that no threats were made to Kingman High School or to any student at the school.

The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on April 26, 2017 to assist in an investigation of threats rumored to have been made by students at Kingman High School.

Prior to contacting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, administrators at the high school as well as the USD 331 District Office had conducted an investigation into the rumored threats. At the conclusion of the District’s investigation, the administration did not believe that any threats were made and took no disciplinary action.

After rumors of threats continued to circulate through social media and other avenues, the school district requested a law enforcement investigation. An investigator for the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office conducted numerous interviews and completed a thorough investigation of rumors being circulated. The sheriff’s office concluded that no threats were made to any student or to the school and that there were no safety concerns for the students or staff at Kingman High School related to the rumors being circulated.

If anyone has information regarding threats made toward students or staff of USD 331, they are requested to contact the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.