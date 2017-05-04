Kingman school threats determined to be rumors

By Published:

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office concluded that no threats were made to Kingman High School or to any student at the school.

The Kingman County Sheriff’s Office was contacted on April 26, 2017 to assist in an investigation of threats rumored to have been made by students at Kingman High School.

Prior to contacting the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, administrators at the high school as well as the USD 331 District Office had conducted an investigation into the rumored threats. At the conclusion of the District’s investigation, the administration did not believe that any threats were made and took no disciplinary action.

After rumors of threats continued to circulate through social media and other avenues, the school district requested a law enforcement investigation. An investigator for the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office conducted numerous interviews and completed a thorough investigation of rumors being circulated. The sheriff’s office concluded that no threats were made to any student or to the school and that there were no safety concerns for the students or staff at Kingman High School related to the rumors being circulated.

If anyone has information regarding threats made toward students or staff of USD 331, they are requested to contact the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s