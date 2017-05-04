Derby Public Schools bond proposal committee asking for feedback

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) – Derby public schools is looking to revitalize its facilities.

Thursday night, dozens of taxpayers showed up at Derby High School for a public meeting to hear more about the master plan.

The Process for Success committee is proposing a master plan with a price tag of almost $124 million, it includes adding storm shelters to buildings that don’t have them. As well as renovating parts of Derby High School and the athletic facilities.

Another controversial item on the proposal to close down Cooper Elementary with the students attending a new Oaklawn Elementary site, as well as closing Pleasantview Elementary.

We talked to a mom of four who says she’s not happy her kids’ school might be closing.

“I have kids at one of the schools that they’re talking about closing. So, obviously I want my school to stay open. It’s a neighborhood school. It’s within a couple blocks of my house. But, certainly closing a school with no plans of closing it is going to affect my property value as well,” said Becky Linot, USD 260 parent.

After the meeting, the committee asked for feedback on the proposed changes.

There will be several more meetings and final revisions before the proposal is taken to the board of education.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.