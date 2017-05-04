Defense attorneys argue Carr brothers’ trials were ‘riddled with errors’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been 15 years since Jonathan and Reginald Carr were convicted of capital murder and sentenced to death. Today, both men’s defense attorneys argued that their trial was “riddled with errors” and said the men deserve a chance at a new sentence.

“Jonathan Carr is entitled to a fair trial and he did not get one,” said Jonathan Carr’s defense attorney, Sarah Johnson. “It really can’t matter that he’s a Carr brother. It has to matter how the process went.”

The Kansas Supreme Court is considering multiple issues in the separate appeals for the Carr brothers.

Reginald Carr’s attorney, Debra Wilson, argued that his trial lawyer prevented him from taking the stand in his own defense. While the state argues that the brothers were given a fair and just trial.

“Even if the death penalty is not imposed, even if the death penalty had not been imposed, we’re still talking about what is effectively a life without parole sentence for these two individuals,” said Kansas District Attorney, Marc Bennett.

Bennett said that though the Carr brothers will never again walk the streets of Wichita as free men, the impact of this case will decide whether they die by the state’s hands or in prison of natural causes.