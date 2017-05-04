Dashcam shows horrific bus crash

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR/NBC News) – An Edmond, Oklahoma school bus driver is being praised for her calm demeanor during a horrific crash in Oklahoma City.

On April 26, the bus carrying students from Edmond North High School and Edmond Santa Fe High School was involved in a crash.

A camera on board the bus captured the moment a pickup truck crossed the center line and slammed into another car.

Immediately, the bus driver hit the brakes but the truck rolled into the front of the bus.

Luckily, no one on the bus was injured.