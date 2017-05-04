Business owners rebuild in Greensburg

GREENSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) – Starla McClain opened Starla’s Stitch N Frame along Main Street in 1980. When the tornado hit, her shop was the last thing on her mind. She was more concerned about making sure her loved ones were safe.

McClain discovered that her shop had been destroyed when she was told by others that nothing was left on Main Street.

Though the loss of her shop eventually hit her, she knew she had to move forward. McClain opened a new shop in Mullinville, just west of Greensburg, mainly to keep her clientele. In 2010, when Greensburg was starting to rebuild, a spot opened up on Main Street. McClain jumped at the opportunity of reopening Starla’s Stitch N Frame.

“I wasn’t quite ready to give it up yet, and so I just, there was no other option but to either open it up here and not reopen,” said McClain.

McClain says she couldn’t be more proud of how the city has rebuilt after such a tragedy and she is thankful that her community didn’t give up on their town.