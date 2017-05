In a matchup of two of the hottest softball teams in Kansas, Bishop Carroll picked up a huge road sweep over Maize.

Game one was close throughout, but the Golden Eagles held on for a 5-3 win. In game two, Bishop Carroll jumped out to an early lead and never looked back as they won 8-3. The two losses were Maize’s first two of the year, and expect both teams to be favorites to make a run at states!