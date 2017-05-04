Annual wheat tour forecasts smaller 2017 harvest in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Participants in the annual hard winter wheat tour have released their final projection on the size of the 2017 crop in Kansas amid uncertainty to the full extent of storm damage.

The Wheat Quality Council’s tour forecast Thursday that farmers will cut 281.7 million bushels. The average yield was pegged at 46.1 bushels per acre.

This year’s wheat harvest is projected to bring in 185 million fewer bushels than last year.

Kansas farmers planted 7.4 million acres of wheat last fall. Disease and damage from snow and freezes may eliminate many fields. That factored into the estimate.

The estimate is made from information gathered from 469 fields. That is fewer than the 655 fields scouts looked at last year because the western third of the state was covered with snow.

