Andale/Garden Plain was coming off their first two losses of the season their last time out against Buhler, and it looked like they let those losses affect their play early on against Mulvane.

The Wildcats won game one 7-2, and continued their strong play into game two. But Andale/GP rallied late to win the second game 11-10 and salvage a split of the doubleheader. Andale/GP finishes up its regular season next week against El Dorado.