2017 KU Barnstorming tour gets set to arrive in Wichita

The 2017 KU Barnstorming tour comes to Wichita East High School tomorrow, and anyone who wishes to attend can buy tickets over at the East High gym as early as 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets cost $12, and all the proceeds benefit the Wichita East baseball team. Former Kansas players Tyler Self, Landen Lucas, and Frank Mason are all scheduled to be in attendance, as they take on a group of local Wichita high school players. Autographs and concessions start at 6 p.m., the exhibition game takes place at 8 p.m.