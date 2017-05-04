2017 KU Barnstorming tour gets set to arrive in Wichita

By Published:

The 2017 KU Barnstorming tour comes to Wichita East High School tomorrow, and anyone who wishes to attend can buy tickets over at the East High gym as early as 7:30 a.m. tomorrow.

Tickets cost $12, and all the proceeds benefit the Wichita East baseball team. Former Kansas players Tyler Self, Landen Lucas, and Frank Mason are all scheduled to be in attendance, as they take on a group of local Wichita high school players. Autographs and concessions start at 6 p.m., the exhibition game takes place at 8 p.m.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s