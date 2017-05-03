WSU student leadership votes on proposal for YMCA

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Student leaders took a vote Wednesday on a proposal to bring a YMCA to the Wichita State University campus.

The previous student government voted down a structure that would increase student fees per credit hour.

But, with new leadership in, the proposal has changes, and the Student Government Association president is hoping that the minds of the voters will change too.

The old plan, which was turned down in March, meant the more classes you took, the higher fees you’d have to pay. The new plan changes that.

“When they (Administration) were looking at how student fees are assessed, and how they are per credit hour right now, it just seemed quite unfair that somebody taking so many hours is paying so much more than somebody taking a few hours,” SGA President Paige Hungate said.

So, it was back to the drawing board for the structure of student fees.

Under a new proposal, a flat rate would put students in one of three different tiers.

Hungate said that would save far more students money in the long run and would include money for operational costs of a new YMCA. It is based on headcount.

Some students are still not happy about the increase in fees.

“I would not be happy to pay for more fees when I already have a membership to the Y. They should take consideration about taking out those fees for people who already have Y memberships.,” said Haley Moore.

“Even when they were mentioning a head count fee it still seems like a lot,” said Gabrielle Billar.

After much debate, a vote came to a close. Ultimately, it did pass with 23 votes for yes and 16 for no.

The vote, however, is not binding. It will go to the Kansas Board of Regents where they will vote on whether or not to increase student fees.

KSN News will continue to follow this story.

