Wichita security expert warns about Facebook’s ’10 Concerts’ meme

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita security expert is warning online users about a potentially dangerous Facebook meme called ’10 Concerts.’

The meme asks users to list nine concerts they’ve attended and one they haven’t attended. Others are then invited to identify the fake concert. However, experts said the meme could be an invitation to online hackers.

“The concern in the security community is that that gives a specific, new piece of information publicly visible to an attacker, said Keith Neufeld, Wichita State University Director of Networking, Telecommunications and IT Security.

Neufeld said the meme, which has gone viral in the last few weeks, could reveal too much about a person’s background and preferences.

“If they see that the last 10 concerts you attended were all country western, then they can pick county western stars, song titles and popular themes, push those to the top of likely passwords to guess and maybe get into your account a little bit faster,” Neufeld said.

The meme also sounds similar to the security question, what is the first concert you attended, that is often asked to log into a bank account of email account. While the game may be potentially dangerous, Neufeld said it’s just one of many risks online users already take.

“In reality, it’s a risk because it exposes some information, but it really just adds onto a risk that was already there of information that we are already exposing,” he said. “In our own security group at Wichita State, our thought is that this just adds on to what is already there.”

Neufeld offered some tips for users to protect themselves from identity or password theft. He said most importantly, people must create strong passwords and multiple passwords.

“One of the simplest for most people is to use what’s called a password manager or a password vault,” he said.

Neufeld recommends using LastPass and 1Password. He said the websites are capable of storing and creating complicated passwords for users, which is vital to keeping online records safe.

“There are simple things you can do and make a dramatic difference and make yourself much less likely to be a successful target,” he said.