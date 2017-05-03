WaKeeney police chief arrested Wednesday afternoon

By Published: Updated:

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested WaKeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle Wednesday afternoon.

Eberle was arrested for the following:

  • suspicion of blackmail
  • harassment by telecommunications device
  • attempted interference with law enforcement
  • intimidation of a witness or victim
  • tampering with a public record
  • two counts of theft

In January, Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon requested that the KBI investigate several allegations of unlawful conduct made against Eberle.

Eberle was arrested without incident. He had his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The KBI said the investigation is still ongoing. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Trego County Attorney’s Office.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s