WaKeeney police chief arrested Wednesday afternoon

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested WaKeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle Wednesday afternoon.
Eberle was arrested for the following:
- suspicion of blackmail
- harassment by telecommunications device
- attempted interference with law enforcement
- intimidation of a witness or victim
- tampering with a public record
- two counts of theft
In January, Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon requested that the KBI investigate several allegations of unlawful conduct made against Eberle.
Eberle was arrested without incident. He had his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.
The KBI said the investigation is still ongoing. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Trego County Attorney’s Office.
