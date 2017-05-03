WaKeeney police chief arrested Wednesday afternoon

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation arrested WaKeeney Police Chief Terry Eberle Wednesday afternoon.

Eberle was arrested for the following:

suspicion of blackmail

harassment by telecommunications device

attempted interference with law enforcement

intimidation of a witness or victim

tampering with a public record

two counts of theft

In January, Trego County Attorney Christopher Lyon requested that the KBI investigate several allegations of unlawful conduct made against Eberle.

Eberle was arrested without incident. He had his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.

The KBI said the investigation is still ongoing. Any further inquiries should be directed to the Trego County Attorney’s Office.

