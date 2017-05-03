USD 259 bond projects completed

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – USD 259 held a celebration Tuesday to mark the end of the Robinson Middle School bond project.

The $370 million bond was passed by voters back in 2008. The bond project at Robinson included a new 800 seat auditorium, and a gym that doubles as a storm shelter and a controlled entryway.

“We are so thankful for the Wichita community for stepping forward and supporting our kids so they can have first-class instructional facilities that will make a difference for our kids today as well as for the future,” said Bill Faflick, USD 259 Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

The bond issue provided improvements to 75 schools, and added 60 storm shelters to make sure every school has safe rooms.

USD 259 is the largest district in the country to have safe rooms in every school.

