Topeka police release video of officer rescuing child from pond

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police released a video Tuesday afternoon of one of their own officer’s rescuing an autistic child from a pond this past weekend.

Officer Aaron Bulmer was in the right place at the right time late Sunday morning when he was patrolling the area of 16th and Clay attempting to locate subjects involved in an altercation.

While Officer Bulmer was looking for those subjects, he noticed a 4-year-old child walking towards a pond located at the Central Park Community Center. Police said while Officer Bulmer was leaving his vehicle to speak to the child he fell into the pond. Bulmer immediately jumped into the pond after the child who was then pulled to safety.

The child was transported to a local hospital for medical evaluation. Police said a parent who had been looking for the child was located and reunited with the child who was reported to have Autism.

Police said many times, children with Autism are drawn to water.

