Topeka cop saves boy from drowning, ‘I was in the right place at the right time’

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Chilling body camera footage captured a moment that no parent ever wants to see.

“This will stay with me for the rest of my life,” said Officer Aaron Bulmer, Topeka Police Dept.

Officer Bulmer, a 13 year veteran with the TPD was out on patrol Sunday when he noticed a 3-year-old boy walking towards a pond.

He says he was meant to be in the area.

“It could have been anyone, but it just happened to be me. And I felt that it was God’s hand of protection on that child and he used me as an instrument,” said Bulmer.

The officer immediately jumped into the pond, and helped pull the little boy, Elijah, to safety.

“I’m very grateful that everything turned out the way that it did, cause things could have been way worse,” explained Jaclyn Hamby, Elijah’s mother.

According to Hamby, Elijah had gotten out of their house by unlocking the door.

“I don’t think he’s able to fully comprehend the dangers behind that,” stated Hamby.

What Bulmer didn’t know at the time – Elijah has autism.

“As soon as he saw me, he stood up and said ‘mama’. And, that’s something that we worked really hard to get him to say for the longest time. He came right to me,” recalled Hamby.

A scary event that would have ended much worse, if this vigilant officer wasn’t there to save the day.

“Sometimes bad things happen, but for the most part we all want to help and be there for all of our citizens,” said Bulmer.

Elijah’s parents say he wasn’t injured and that they’ve installed a chain lock at the top of the door to keep this from happening again.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.