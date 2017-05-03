Suspects charged with first-degree murder in stabbing of 86-year-old man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man and woman accused of killing 86-year-old Otto Meyer on Friday made their first court appearance in Sedgwick County court today.

Boe Adams, 28, and Yvonne Mosqueda, 18, were both charged with first-degree murder, along with other crimes. Their bonds have been set at $250,000 each.

Adams has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, forgery, and two counts of theft. Mosqueda has been charged with first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and theft.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of North Chautauqua to investigate after the victim was found dead inside with multiple stab wounds.

Both Adams and Mosqueda are scheduled to make their next court appearance on May 17.

