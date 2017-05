OLATHE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say a small plane has crashed near a Kansas City suburb but only one of the four people aboard was hurt.

KMBC-TV reports that the crash happened Tuesday in a farm field near the New Century Airport in Johnson County, Kansas. The injured person suffered a head laceration.

No word yet on what caused the crash.

