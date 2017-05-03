Kobach secures ninth voter fraud conviction

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach announced the securing of a guilty plea in the voter fraud case of Preston Glen Christensen on Wednesday. This conviction marks Secretary Kobach’s ninth conviction since gaining the authority to prosecute voter fraud in July 2015.

In 2012, Christensen voted in both Texas and Kansas. Christensen plead to one count of voting without being qualified, a class A misdemeanor. Christensen must pay a $1,000 fine and court costs within thirty days.

“This conviction demonstrates once again how prevalent the crime of double voting is,” said Secretary Kobach. “In Kansas, we are making it clear that people who willfully vote twice will be prosecuted. This is an important part of our effort to make Kansas elections the most secure in the nation.”

Secretary Kobach has secured $30,000 in fines so far for election related crimes.

