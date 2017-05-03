Rainfall total higher than normal, could leave homes vulnerable to damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s only May and we’ve already seen twice the amount of moisture we normally would by this time of year.

While flooding damage to homes and gardens is always a concern, repetitive rains can also leave an impact.

“If you don’t take care of the problem initially, there are going to be some secondary damages that occur,” Steven Oldenburg with Rainbow International of Wichita said.

Rainbow International of Wichita offers emergency services for disaster situations such as water mitigation and mold remediation, but those situations are avoidable with some simple preparation, Oldenburg said.

“If they’ve noticed that they’ve had leaks, like roof leaks or anything like that, they can prepare by tarping those areas,” he said.

If leaks are noticeable it’s important to get a professional out to fix the problem fast before rainy days let more water in.

Leaks aren’t the only thing to look for, however. Water stains on the walls and ceilings, especially in basements and near windows, are a sure sign the home is vulnerable to further water damage.

Other preventable measures include clearing debris from drain pipes, diverting downspouts away from the home and installing a sump pump.

Keep in mind that owning a sump pump isn’t always enough. Often times basement flooding is caused by sump pump failure so it’s important to constantly monitor the pump and to make sure it’s plugged in.

Homeowner’s insurance won’t always cover damage caused by flooding as a result of a broken sump pump.

