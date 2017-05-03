Police hold candid conversation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University and Wichita police teamed up to talk about the challenges officers have with the community.

Five officers talked about diversity, public distrust of law enforcement, and how race affects them everyday.

Those who attended the forum say this is a good start to bridging the divide between police and the community.

“If we build that dialog and police officers are more accessible to the community, then the trust is going to be built,” said Emira Palacios, Wichita resident.

“I came away from this feeling like these are amazing human beings that we have, and they’ve chosen to do this job as a service,” said Gretchen Eick, Wichita resident.

The Wichita Public Library will be putting on these candid conversations throughout the year. All events are free and open to the public.

