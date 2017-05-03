New executive director named at Sedgwick County Zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo is pleased to announce Dr. Jeff Ettling has been named next executive director of the zoo.

Ettling will fill the position May 22. He is an experienced Association of Zoos and Aquariums zoo professional with 29 years of experience, the last 25 in an animal curator position, including his most recent position as Curator of Herpetology at Saint Louis Zoo.

Ettling served in the same role at Sedgwick County Zoo from 1991-1995 and is returning to Wichita to serve as executive.

