In a matchup of two girls’ soccer teams with plenty of momentum, it was the Mulvane Wildcats who outlasted the North Redskins on day two of the North Cup soccer tournament.

The two teams were scoreless at the half, with neither team able to get into much of a rhythm. Windy weather and stout defense meant shots were at a premium, but in the end it’s the Wildcats who continue their strong season with a win in their tournament opener.