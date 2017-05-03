Kansas wheat tour reaches Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The 60th annual Kansas Wheat Quality Tour is making its way across the state.

Groups took different routes from Colby to Wichita on Wednesday, surveying more than two hundred wheat fields.

Kellen Liebsch is an Economist with the Kansas Department of Agriculture.

She, along with three other people, made 15 stops along the way to Wichita.

The last stop was in a wheat field near Garden Plain.

“We calculated it out to be in the upper 70, lower 80 bushel range so a pretty phenomenal crop for this field,” said Liebsch.

Some experts are calling this year the tale of two different wheat crops.

KSN Ag Expert John Jenkinson says this is in part to the unseasonable snow that hit the western part of the state.

“It’s very very difficult to be able to get our arms around this crop, because it is still buried under layers of snow in some of those areas, there is still a lot of moisture, a lot of moisture underneath this crop,” said Jenkinson.

So far, early results show that the wheat isn’t as good as it was last year.

Jenkinson says this is because last year was considered a stellar crop everywhere, due in part to the perfect conditions from start to finish.

He also touched on the importance the wheat tour serves for so many people.

“So many people depend on this crop, that they need to know what to expect later on for the year, as to whether or not, we’ll have a good crop, bad crop, quality, as well as quantity, that is why this is so so carefully watched,” said Jenkinson.

Results from day two show that the average bushel ranges from as low as 18, to as high as 96 in some parts of the state.

The last day of the wheat tour will kickoff tomorrow morning, when groups leave Wichita on their way back to Manhattan.