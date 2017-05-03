Kansas lawmakers to debate $1 billion-plus tax increase

Published:
Kansas Statehouse (AP Photo/John Milburn)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas legislators plan to debate a $1 billion-plus income tax increase to boost funding for public schools while closing looming budget shortfalls.The state House was considering the tax plan Wednesday afternoon.

The bill adds a third income tax bracket, raises income tax rates for all filers and repeals an income tax exemption for small business owners that GOP Gov. Sam Brownback has championed.

Brownback vetoed a similar measure in February but declined to say Wednesday whether he would reject the new measure.

A similar $879 million plan fell flat Tuesday because some lawmakers worried that it wouldn’t raise enough money to increase state funding for public schools.

The Kansas Supreme Court ruled in March that the state must allocate more money for schools but didn’t say how much.

