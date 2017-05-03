Great Bend police arrest man for suspected kidnapping

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — Dispatchers take thousands of calls every day, from accidents to fires, and the most common — an “open call.”

When a Barton County dispatcher took an open call Tuesday afternoon, she didn’t know what she would be responding to.

“They could hear stuff in the background and it sounded kind of like an argument or altercation,” said Great Bend police chief Cliff Couch. “You could hear a male yelling at a female.”

The dispatcher was able to locate where the call was coming from and sent officers to a house located on McKinley Street.

“No matter if it’s a pocket dial, misdial, no talking on the line, we still dispatch our officers out there,” said Dena Popp, Barton County dispatch director. “We don’t know if it’s a true emergency.”

In this case, officers said it was. When they arrived and tried contacting someone inside the house, police said a woman dove out of a window yelling for help.

“It was obvious that she had been roughed up maybe,” Couch said. “She had some injuries about her face. Her shirt was torn.”

Officers were able to get the woman medical attention, and eventually arrested the suspect — who police identify as 32-year-old Miles Jackson.

Chief Couch said he appreciates the work dispatchers do, and in this case, it helped save a woman’s life.

“Information is power, and they’re our source of information,” he said. “The more information that our guys have when they go there, the better.”

While it may feel like a thankless job, dispatchers know they’re making a difference in someone’s life.

“That’s probably the most important thing for us as 911,” said Popp. “We are here to help those in need.”

Police said the woman told officers that she and Jackson were in a relationship, but she had left him.

According to police, Jackson called the woman almost a week ago, asking to work things out.

Police said the woman agreed to stay with him in Great Bend, but wanted to leave several days later when he became controlling of her.

The woman reported to police that Jackson wouldn’t let her leave and began hitting her at some point. According to police, Jackson also broke her cell phone after the woman told him she was going to leave him again.

Police said the victim was able to use Jackson’s cell phone to call 911 and threw the phone under a bed in hopes that someone would come save her.

Jackson was booked in the Barton County Jail on suspicion of aggravated kidnapping. According to police, officers also contacted Nicholas Espinoza, 24, and Nikalem Helms, 19, when they were in the house. Police said the officers later discovered Espinoza had an outstanding warrant, and he was also taken into custody.

