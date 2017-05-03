Garden City opens drop-off site for tree limbs and branches

By Published: Updated:
Tree limbs along the street in Garden City after weekend snow storm. (Photo courtesy Becky Clark)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Cleanup work is underway after a winter storm dropped heavy snow on Garden City, bringing down trees throughout the city.

The Garden City Public Works Department will initiate special waste pickups in order to help residents dispose of tree limbs and debris brought down by the storm. However, the schedule for the pickup has not been set yet. A drop-off site has been established at the west end of the Finney County Exhibition Building parking lot.

Residents who wish to wait for the citywide pickup can cut and stack limbs parallel to their street curb. No storm debris should be piled or pushed into the street. The crews cannot pick up branches and debris placed in the alleys and will not go into yards to pick up debris.

For downed trees and limbs that residents are unable to manage on their own, staff recommends hiring a licensed contractor. A list of arborists licensed with the City of Garden City is available online at https://www.garden-city.org.

