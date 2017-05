ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – Fire crews in Andover are trying to determine the source of smoke at Andover Central High School.

Students are being moved the middle school next door as fire crews investigate.

KSN News is heading to the scene. Look for updates online at KSN.com.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.