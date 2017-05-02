WPD asks for help in finding missing woman

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police issued an alert for a missing adult Tuesday afternoon.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an email 69-year-old Blanca Urista went missing from the 1500 block of N. Emporia at around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Urista is an Alzheimer’s patient who left on foot headed in an unknown direction. She was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeve sweater with a gray t-shirt underneath. Woodrow also said Urista was wearing light-colored blue jeans. She is 4’3″ tall, has a thin build and short red hair.

Woodrow said anyone who sees Urista should call 911.