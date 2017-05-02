Wichita police unveil new mascot for department

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department on Tuesday unveiled a new mascot for the department.

Called Operation Talon, the new eagle mascot was rolled out with the help of mascots from the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department, Wichita Parks and Recreation Department, Sedgwick County EMS, and area high schools.

Now, the department needs help naming the new mascot. Starting this afternoon, the Wichita Police Department will post the mascot’s ID picture to their Facebook page.

The department wants community members to post family-friendly names on the post. The name will be chosen next week.

