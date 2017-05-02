Video: Elephants take a swim at the zoo

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Zoo over the weekend caught the elephants taking a plunge.

Zuberi was the first one in followed by Titan, Simunye, Arusi, Xolani, then Talia. They swam for about 1.5 hours. At one point Simunye got out, went towards Stephanie the oldest, who was in the middle of the habitat and trumpeted at her. Stephanie followed Simunye to the water. After a greeting, Stephanie braved the water for a bit.

The zoo says the elephants swam the whole length and even took time dunking each other. Click here for the video. 

