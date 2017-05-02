Salina woman sentenced to more than 30 years for murder

DiAntre Lemmie and Amber Craig (Photo Courtesy: KSAL)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) – A Salina woman was sentenced to nearly 31 years in prison for her role in the death of a Nebraska man.

Twenty-five-year-old Amber Craig was sentenced Tuesday in the death of 32-year-old Adonis Loudermilk, of Lincoln, Nebraska. He was killed in April 2016 in the parking lot of a Starlite Motel in Salina.

The Salina Journal reports Craig pleaded no contest in February to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery and conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery. She settled a separate case by pleading no contest to trafficking methamphetamine in jail May 6.

Co-defendant DiAntre Lemmie, who shot Loudermilk, will be sentenced June 19 for first-degree murder and five other charges.

Prosecutors say Loudermilk was shot during a botched robbery committed by Lemmie and Craig.

