Riverfest announces headliner for country concert

Wichita Festivals announced that with the addition of Darryl Worley as a country concert headliner on Wednesday, June 7

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Festivals today announced the addition of Darryl Worley as a country concert headliner on Wednesday, June 7 at the RedGuard Stage.

Also, ticket sales began for new VIP events open to the public for select concerts at this year’s festival, which takes place June 2-10.

Fans of The Flaming Lips, LoCash, Mavis Staples, Common, and OK Go will be able to purchase VIP passes that include special viewing and seating options, a private cash bar and other amenities for $25 per show.

Details and ticket information is available at WichitaRiverfest.com.

