Path forward uncertain for Kansas concealed carry opponents

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers who oppose concealed guns at state hospitals have yet to settle on a path forward, though they’ve likely ruled out spending $24 million to secure the facilities.

Spending committees in the House and Senate have decided they won’t fund GOP Gov. Sam Brownback’s proposal that the state pay for metal detectors and armed guards at state-run hospitals for the mentally ill and developmentally disabled. Under a 2013 law Brownback signed, the hospitals will have to allow guns starting July 1 unless they provide security measures.

Opponents of concealed carry say they want at least a partial rollback of the policy that requires public hospitals, nursing homes and universities to allow concealed guns or provide security. But they have not settled on a strategy to change the law.

