WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police report a missing Wichita woman has been found safe.

Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said in an email 69-year-old Blanca Urista was found safe in south Wichita after a person who had seen her photo in media reports called 911 with her location.

Urista went missing from the 1500 block of N. Emporia at around 1 p.m. Tuesday. Woodrow said authorities were nogified after Urista, an Alzheimer’s patient, left on foot headed in an unknown direction.