Lawrence teen dies in motorcycle accident

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – Lawrence police say a 19-year-old man suffered fatal injuries after a two-vehicle accident Monday night. It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at McDonald Drive and Rockledge Road.

Seth Quick was southbound on a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle with a passenger when he collided with a 2002 Mitsubishi Lancer driven by a 19-year-old woman. Quick was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was flown to a Kansas City area hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The passenger was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Quick was not wearing a helmet.

