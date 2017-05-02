KSN Threat Tracker for Tuesday, May 2, 2017

5:00AM We are starting off with a few very spotty showers north of I-70 this morning. Some of this is not even reaching the ground but if it is it’s falling as light rain and not snow!! Get a look at your live radar at ksn.com/weather
