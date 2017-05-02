Kansas college ends journalism classes prematurely

By Published:
Hutchinson (KSN File Photo)

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – Some Hutchinson Community College journalism classes have ended prematurely and the student newspaper will not publish its final issue of the semester in the wake of its adviser’s suspension.

Alan Montgomery is faculty adviser to The Hutchinson Collegian and the college’s journalism instructor. He told The Hutchinson News on Monday that he had been suspended.

The college isn’t commenting on his reported suspension, but says students will be given grades based on completed coursework.

The last issue of the student newspaper included a front-page story about Montgomery complaining to the U.S. attorney’s office in Wichita about the treatment of his students by administrators.

Collegian editor Loribeth Reynolds says security guards confiscated that issue of the newspaper. The papers were later distributed Monday by Student Government Association members.

