Homeless count shows slight increase

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Results of the 2017 Wichita-Sedgwick County Point-In-Time Homeless Count show a slight increase in the number of literally homeless individuals since 2016.

The survey, which represents only a snapshot of homelessness on one specific night, found that on January 25, 2017, an estimated 575 people in Sedgwick County experienced literal homelessness, up 0.7 percent from 571 in 2016, according to the definition from U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The number of homeless veterans increased to 57 in 2017, up from 46 in 2016. The overall number of chronically homeless individuals held steady at 39 when compared to 2016.

The Wichita-Sedgwick County homeless count continued using a method that it began in 2011: combining the success of street surveys from prior years and a homeless services event at Century II on January 25. The event linked participants with needed services and support.

