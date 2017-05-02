Full extent of Garden City clinic damage is still unknown

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of questions remain about the future of the St. Catherine Hospital’s Women’s Clinic in Garden City after the heavy weekend snow caused a roof collapse.

“Well, while we know it’s considerable,” said Scott Taylor, the hospital’s CEO. “There’s been no formal assessment as to the extent of the damage within the building.”

The fire marshal has been in to check it out and is still working to determine if the structure is structurally sound enough to let the hospital management in to see the damage.

Officials are concerned about the amount of damage they expect to find inside — not just to the building, but to the medical equipment.

“We feel relatively certain that all the clinical equipment within the building certainly could have sustained considerable damage,” said Taylor.

The clinic facility will remain closed at least nine months during the repair process.

For now, patients can go to St. Catherine’s Emergency Department — where they are setting up a temporary clinic.

“We have established the women’s clinic at our Fast Track location adjacent to our emergency department,” said Taylor.

It’s not a permanent solution. The hospital will begin remodeling the emergency department in a few months and will need the space the clinic will occupy.

“They’ll be operating there for probably 60 to 90 days,” said Taylor. The clinic will have to relocate to a different spot.

Right now, officials don’t know where that new place will be.

The hospital says this will not impact the number of patients they’ll be able to see.

Officials are also working to reschedule canceled appointments from Monday and Tuesday.